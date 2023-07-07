Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Kate Hudson’s Dreamy England Photos With Daughter Rani Have Us Wanting to Book a Trip ASAP

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 04: Kate Hudson attends the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Plus Icon
Kate Hudson Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Forget beaches and amusement parks — a family vacation across the pond is exactly what you need this summer! Kate Hudson recently took her 4-year-old daughter Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, to England. And the pictures are absolutely dreamy!

“England lately 🇬🇧 #homeawayfromhome,” the A Little White Lie star captioned a new carousel of photos on Instagram.

The first photo shows Hudson smiling underneath a gorgeous framed artwork with a balcony view in a restaurant, as a tired Rani leans across her mom’s lap dressed in a sweet white sundress with matching fascinator (when in England!).

In the next photo, Rani looks like a true England native dressed in a bright blue sundress with yellow sunflowers and tall boots (you have to always be prepared for the rain!). She is frolicking across a hill with scenic water views on one side, with her hair trailing behind her in the wind. The beautiful photo is its own work of art — and it definitely needs framed at home!

The mother-daughter duo also go shopping and see a Lizzo concert. One particularly cute slide shows Rani in a rainbow-colored dress as she leads her mom down a stone path surrounded by trees. It’s like a scene straight out of The Secret Garden, and it looks so magical.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attends the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“Her rainbow dress!!! So pretty,” one person commented on the post.

Another wrote, “Love seeing your England adventures! 💕”

“Awe this is so cute,” someone else said.

The Almost Famous star is also mom to Ryder Robinson, 19, with ex Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Bellamy, who turns 12 this month, with ex Matt Bellamy.

On Mother’s Day, she shared a snuggly photo with all three of her kiddos, writing, “Momming since 2004 🐣🐣🐣 #lovesofmylife.”

Whether they are cuddled up in bed or exploring the world together, they always seem to have a good time!

These blended celebrity families make it look easy!

