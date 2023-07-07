Tupperware Is Selling Tiny Sets for Kids on Amazon & Pretend Tea Parties Just Got So Much Cuter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Pretend tea parties are a mandatory part of childhood. They’re right up there with playing hide and seek and pretending to teach a classroom full of stuffed animals. You cannot graduate childhood without playing these games, just like your teddy bear can’t graduate from preschool if they haven’t learned how to write their name.

We don’t make the imaginative play rules! We just passionately enforce them.

And so what makes the perfect pretend tea party, you ask? Fancy outfits. Tiaras and bowties are preferred. Yummy teatime desserts. Go ahead and trade the typical biscotti for chocolate chip cookies. Lemonade or juice because actually tea probably gives your kiddo the ick. And then, of course, a top-tier tea set.

We just found one from Tupperware — making us love this brand even more! — and we are tripping over ourselves to grab one of the kids’ sets. It comes with a pitcher, four cups, four plates, a cake carrier (feel free to throw those cookies in there if you don’t have a cake), and a serving knife.

“I got this for my 2-year-old because I fondly remember my Tupperware tea set and it’s super sturdy,” one happy shopper said. “We have much fun playing tea party, especially when I get mini cupcakes that I unveil for my little one. The best part is everything is easy for her to use as well!”

Image: Tupperware

The Tupperware set is also available in a Frozen II theme (You won’t want to let it go!) and a smaller set sans cake carrier that swaps the cups and plates for mugs and bowls. Bonus: It’s all dishwasher-safe!

