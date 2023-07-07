Blue Ivy Looks Stunningly Grown Up In a Beyoncé-Inspired Dress & We Can’t Lift Our Jaws From the Floor

At just 11 years old, Blue Ivy Carter is already giving major fashion inspiration — which makes sense since she’s been influenced by the globally-celebrated style of her iconic mother, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. In fact, Blue’s recent jaw-dropping wedding wear looked strikingly similar to an ethereal ensemble donned by Beyoncé in 2021.

On Sunday, the award-winning musician and her daughter, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z, were spotted in New York City for the rapper’s mother’s wedding. Walking hand-in-hand into the venue, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé looked breathtaking in their similar ensembles.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation.

Blue looked well beyond her age in an enchanting olive green silk dress from Reformation. The gorgeous maxi dress featured a darling cowl neckline and a slightly fluted skirt that elegantly ruffled with each step. The pre-teen paired the look with a gold necklace, statement earrings, and demure kitten heel sandals. She wore her hair tied back in a low ponytail, putting all of the attention on her beautiful silk number.

Beyoncé matched her daughter’s sleek and sophisticated style with a soft peach corseted dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The “Drunk In Love” singer went for a monochromatic aesthetic by adding a voluminous feather jacket and embroidered handbag in similar peachy tones, and she accessorized with statement earrings and champagne-colored pumps. Beyoncé wore her hair in a half-up style of cascading curls, giving her ensemble (which she posted a photo of on Instagram) an added romantic element.

Photos of the duo went viral on Twitter, and fans couldn’t get over how incandescent Blue and Beyoncé looked. One person commented, “can’t believe im being influenced by a fifth grader but the dress is everything” — if you love it as much as they (and we) do, you can snag one for yourself HERE.

Another person joked, "Blue has been eating Beyonce up every chance she gets," and they're not wrong! Between her concert appearances, red carpet ensembles, street-style 'fits at sporting events, and more, the pre-teen definitely has a firm grasp on her personal style, and she's got a great eye for fashion-forward pieces.

Others couldn’t believe how tall the 11-year-old is, nearly matching her mom’s stiletto-elevated height in modest heels. “She’s a statuesque beauty,” one admirer wrote. She may have gotten her style, beauty, and vocals from her mama, but her height is definitely from her daddy.

In addition to Blue, the musical power couple share twin daughter and son Rumi and Sir, whom they welcomed in June 2017.

