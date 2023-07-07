Kim Kardashian Proves She’s the Ultimate Cool Mom Once Again During Her Exhilarating Lake Day With Daughter North

Kim Kardashian is giving Regina George’s mom a run for her money in the Cool Mom department once again.

The mom of four recently treated her eldest daughter to a scenic getaway, and 10-year-old North got to join the big kids club in more ways than just hanging out with her mom’s friends. The duo was spotted at Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene lake during a watersports excursion that would make any kid North’s age jealous. The pre-teen not only got to ride a jet ski with her mom, but the SKIMS founder let her daughter drive the watercraft — with Kardashian riding on the back, of course.

North excitedly straddled the jet ski while waiting for her mom to climb aboard, and once Kardashian was ready, the 10-year-old zipped them across the water as the sun sparkled on the lake. The 42-year-old looked surprisingly relaxed in some photos, while she appeared to hold onto her daughter a bit more tightly in others — can’t say we blame her there!

Kardashian looked stunning, as usual, in sporty wetsuit-style swimwear. The matching black set included a high-neck top with a scoop hem and biker shorts that cinched at the waist. She also sported a black baseball cap and sunglasses with her long hair woven into pigtail braids.

North looked stylish in her practical one-piece swimsuit, which was a white number with black straps and “Christian Dior” scrawled across the torso in gothic-style lettering. She wore her long braids in a half-up style secured with a lavender-colored scrunchie — see the photos HERE.

The reality star added another jewel to her Cool Mom crown in June when she threw North a Barbiecore-inspired birthday party. The celebration included a party bus, an extravagant sleepover at a lavish hotel, and, of course, all pink everything.

In addition to the 10-year-old, Kardashian shares sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, as well as daughter Chicago, 5, with her ex-husband Kanye West. Between their incredible family vacations, extraordinary birthday bashes, and the sweet mementos she keeps for them, we don’t think the mom of four will be losing her title as the Ultimate Cool Mom anytime soon.

