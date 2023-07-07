Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Photo of ‘Perfectly Imperfect’ Blended Family

Heather Rae El Moussa is enjoying family time in the Sunshine State — and she captured an amazing picture to prove it! The Selling Sunset star just shared the sweetest photo of her “perfectly imperfect” blended family with husband Tarek El Moussa, and it’ll make your heart melt.

“Our family of 5 ❤️,” Heather Rae captioned the photo on Instagram. “Perfectly imperfect, crazy, loud, filled with so much love and laughter, lots of smiles, never dull…”

Heather Rae and Tarek share a 5-month-old son Tristan, and Tarek is also dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall. Everyone is dressed up in the photo, with Tristan dressed in a patriotic red, white, and blue outfit, Taylor wearing a coordinating red dress, and Brayden wearing a white short-sleeve button-down shirt. Tarek wore a white button-down shirt with shorts, and Heather wore a olive green knit two-piece set for the smiling photo on the balcony.

“Love them so much and can’t imagine our life without them,” Heather Rae continued in her caption. “This trip was amazing but getting a photo of all of us was the cherry on top 🥰❤️.” We bet! Getting three kids to dress up and smile is no small feat!

“Beautiful fam!! 🥰” one person commented. Another wrote, “Beautiful family!! Being a mama looks so good on you!!! ❤️❤️”

"A perfectly blended family! The love that you exceed is amazing! ❤️" someone else wrote.

Last month, Heather Rae and Hall put aside their differences to come together for Taylor’s 6th grade graduation.

“We are so proud of this girl Graduating 6th grade,” the Flipping El Moussas star wrote over a picture of herself, Tarek, Hall, and Hall’s husband Josh Hall. It’s just another example of how they are making their blended family work!

