Shoppers Say This Car Seat Is a ‘Game Changer’ That Takes the ‘Dread’ Out of Car Rides Thanks to One Special Feature

Picking out a car seat is one of the most important (and perhaps most stressful) decisions expectant parents can make. Because, of course, it’s the most crucial piece of baby gear when it comes to keeping them safe! And because it’s an investment that should last a long time. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends children use a car seat for as long as possible (both rear- and forward-facing) according to the weight and height limits that are set by the manufacturer. See other recommendations HERE.

There are all kinds of car seats on the market. There are bucket seats that are strictly rear-facing and can be taken out of the base to carry the baby inside the house and out toward the car. There are convertible car seats that grow with your child. There are 2-in-1 car seats that turn into strollers (like this one used by Brittany Mahomes). And then there are rotating car seats like this one from Evenflo.

If you’re unfamiliar with rotating car seats, they are a truly brilliant invention that will have you — like the loads of happy customers — asking, “Why wasn’t this always a thing?” Rotating car seats let parents turn their child’s seat toward the car door so they can easily put their child in and take them out of the car. No more awkwardly placing them in from the side and leaning over to try and get that far strap out from under their back. And, no more accidental bonks on the car ceiling when you just don’t get the angle right when putting them in.

Instead, by turning the seat toward the door, parents can put their baby in and take them out head-on. Make sense? Like the way you stand right in front of a high chair and easily slide them in with your arms out straight. Amazing!

Lots of brands — including Graco, Nuna, and Safety 1st — make rotating car seats, but we are partial to this one from Evenflo that has thousands of rave reviews across retailers and can be used as both a rear- and forward-facing car seat. Plus, it’s on sale at Babylist or available on Amazon at full price.

“OMG!!!! This seat is incredible. I no longer dread putting my two-year-old in the car — I actually enjoy it!! Gone are the days of awkwardly contorting my child to get her in her seat…This car seat is a NECESSITY if you are doing daily drop-offs and pick-ups,” one happy purchaser wrote.

“I love this car seat so much that I bought two of them,” another reviewer gushed. “I have one in each car. It was very easy to install. It is extremely secure. I love the rotating feature. When we are sitting in the backseat and pulled over I can rotate my baby so that she is forward facing temporarily and then when we start driving I can rotate her back into position…This has also saved my back because I can turn her to face me when I am pulling her in an out of the car seat. This seat came highly recommended to me and I highly recommend it as well.”

Another person shouted into the internet, “GET IT! GET IT! GET IT! Game changer! We’re obsessed with this car seat. It’s comfortable and safe just like every other seat but that rotation feature is EVERYTHING!”

