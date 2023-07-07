Bradley Cooper Had a Raw Conversation About Fatherhood in a High-Risk Location & We Can’t Even Look

Not to be dramatic, but Bradley Cooper is a national treasure who must be protected at all costs. And so when we saw a preview of his soon-to-be-released interview with adventurer Bear Grylls, we audibly gasped, shielded our eyes, and contemplated sending Grylls a strongly-worded DM to cease and desist.



But we were too late. The adventurer had already decided the best place to interview Cooper for his appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge was hanging off the side of a canyon in the Wyoming Basin.



*Gives Grylls some serious side eye a la Princess Charlotte*

The bright side is that they had an insightful and candid conversation about fatherhood. They talked about and an integral part of Bradley’s parenting strategy for his daughter Lea, 6 who he shares with ex Irina Shayk. It’s all about letting her see his failures.



“I mean you learn from your predecessor’s mistakes,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said, “and I’ll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from and then being rigorous with myself to grow. To help unburden her with any of my bullsh*t.”



Cooper seemed completely unphased by the high-risk, precarious location of this chat and that could be because being Lea’s father has helped him overcome some fears.



“[Her birth] allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of like, fear of judgment,” he said during a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. “Like, I could just play with toys all day long and not feel like, is this weird? Or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I’m wasting my life. I love cartoons.”



To watch the full interview (or if you’re like us, listen to the whole thing while keeping our eyes closed), you can tune into National Geographic on Sunday, July, 9 at 9 p.m. EST.

