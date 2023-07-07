Kylie Jenner’s Son Aire Is a Tiny Fashion King in New Rare Photo

With Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott as his parents, it’s no surprise that Aire Webster is already slaying in stylish outfits at his ripe old age of 17 months.

In a new photo dump shared on Instagram by the Kylie Cosmetics founder on Thursday, she included an adorable photo of her son looking like a mini version of his dad. Walking toward a sleek black car, Aire wore a baggy pair of khaki cargo pants, an oversized quilted jacket in a red and white plaid print, and sneakers on his little feet. The tiny fashion king’s hair was styled in tightly woven braids, upping the baby boy’s street-style look even more.

Photo via Getty Images.

Jenner treated us to not one but two photos of Aire in her recent post. In addition to his outfit of the day snapshot, the mom of two shared a candid pic of both her son and 5-year-old daughter Stormi walking along the side of a scenic street. The 17-month-old wore a black t-shirt and light gray sweatpants, and his sister wore cutoff jean shorts and a white tank top. Stormi had a blue soccer ball tucked under one arm, so the little family must have been enjoying some outdoor sports fun.

In a heartwarming milestone, Kylie Jenner's adorable son, Aire, is officially walking on his own! 😍👣 https://t.co/lokc9lRURk — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 19, 2023

Fans fawned over both the kids in the comments, with one writing, “I can’t believe how big stormi has gotten! ❤️.” Another supporter remarked, “Omg this little man growing so fast, beautiful family🙏🏾,” with an additional well-wisher commenting, “Why is Aire so big already? 😭.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi in February 2018, and Aire (originally named Wolf prior to his name change) made his entrance during the same month four years later. Although the makeup mogul and rapper are no longer romantically involved, many sources report they have a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship, which we love to hear!