This New Barbie Collab Combines Two of Our Favorite Childhood Pastimes & It’s Less Than $7

Barbie everything is our whole personality right now, thanks to Barbie: The Movie premiering on July 21 (!!). And while we eagerly count down the days in our hot pink Barbiecore outfits, we are also doing a little shopping ahead of the big day — which Barbie would definitely approve of.

There are Barbie: The Movie dolls, backpacks, pool floaties, and so much more merch to Barbie-fy your everyday life. And there’s Barbie’s latest collab that’s hitting us right in the nostalgic feels — we can’t wait to buy this ’90s kid item and relive our childhood with our own kids!

For those who love card games, Barbie: The Movie now has its own official Uno deck. You can play a wildcard with Barbie’s iconic pink dreamhouse on it, match colors and numbers with all the amazing Barbie characters from the movie (including Margot Robbie’s Barbie), and shout “Uno!” when you get to your last card.

This deck even includes a special “Played With Too Much” rule (featuring the Barbie played by Kate McKinnon!), which has players discard and draw cards. It’s just another way Barbie makes things more fun!

This Barbie Uno deck is the number one new release on Amazon right now in Dedicated Deck Card Games, and it has been getting rave reviews. One Amazon purchaser wrote, “I think these cards are so cute and I love that they altered the colors to be everything barbie. I feel nostalgic looking at these cards. I am super excited for the movie and these cards are the first of my movie-Barbie purchases.”

“These cards are so fun!! They’re perfect for a girls night, and make me so much more excited to see the movie! The printing on them is great, and I love all the designs!” someone else wrote.

Shop the card game below!

UNO Barbie: The Movie Card Game

This Barbie-inspired Uno deck is designed for ages 7 and older, and it’s meant for play between 2-10 people. It’s perfect for your next family game night!

