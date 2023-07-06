Sharna Burgess Reveals Her Blended Family’s ‘Greatest Blessing’ in Vulnerable Post & It Has Us Misty-Eyed

When parents post birthday tributes for the kids, it always makes us emotional, but Sharna Burgess may have taken the [smash] cake with her tribute for her “little squish” who is now “officially [her] little boy.” Her son Zane — who she shares with boyfriend Brian Austin Green — just turned 1, and we can’t get over Burgess’ super sweet post to mark the milestone.

“This year has gone by so fast that I find myself holding onto [Zane] even more now with this silent wish that time would slow down just a little,” Burgess said at the start of her touching caption from yesterday. “But it doesn’t, it’s a thief and a reminder to be present not just for him but for myself. These moments will never happen again. I only get a few years of being his everything, 10 at most, and I’m gonna make the most of every single one.”

No, Burgess, don’t say that! Ten years at most? You’re probably right, unfortunately, but you’re breaking hearts out here! It’s not the first time she’s talked about how hard it is to watch time slip away. In a post when Zane turned 7 months old, she also (understandably) called time a “thief.”

Burgess continued her recent post by saying her son’s birthday was “one of those days” where she was hit with “waves” of love and gratitude while looking around at a life she always wanted but didn’t think would happen. Not until Green and his four children — Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10, who he shares with with ex Megan Fox, and Kassius “Kass” Lijah, 20 who he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil — stepped into her life.

“Once upon a time I thought my wish for a big family, lots of babies, a home filled with love, chaos and tiny handprints everywhere just wasn’t ALL possible,” she wrote. “And then suddenly it wasn’t just possible… it was happening. This little man has been the greatest blessing to our blended family. He has solidified this bond and I think helped the kids trust that this family is forever together. The love in this home is unreal and I had no idea it could be this wonderful. I’m overwhelmed, I’m emotional and I’m ridiculously happy.”

And we're ridiculously happy not only for her but for our Instagram feeds. Because the carousel of photos of Zane and his smash cake are unbelievably cute! The blue-eyed 1-year-old is his father's doppelganger and has the most precious side-swept curls. He sat in a diaper in a teepee-like structure with a banner that said, "Wild One" draped across the front. He was seemingly so sweet and tame with his cake, just licking some white frosting off the top of the green ombre dessert. And don't even get us started on the heart-melting photos of him with his parents.

Fellow DWTS dance pros were also thrilled for the happy mama.

“The cutest😍,” Daniella Karagach Pashkova said. “He is sooooo precious Sharn,” Jenna Johnson wrote. “Cannot believe how quickly a whole year has gone by. Happy Birthday sweet Zane 🩵”

