Kourtney Kardashian’s Bump-Filled Photo Dump Shows Off Her Maternity Style & It’s Just As Punk Rock As You’d Expect

Kourtney Kardashian’s style has slowly evolved since the beginning of her relationship with Travis Barker, and two years after their whirlwind romance began, she’s fully in her punk rock fashion era. If you thought pregnancy would affect her rocker chic style, the Poosh founder’s latest photo dump proves she won’t be ditching her graphic tees, combat boots, or penchant for black anytime soon.

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be mom of four shared a photo dump on Instagram that was full of bump shots showing off her maternity style. The first snap is of Kardashian in a strapless black dress that hugs every curve and contour of her frame. She wore her hair styled with extensions for a long slicked-back ponytail circa the early days of her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer.

Photo via Getty Images.

Another photo shows the 44-year-old in a fitness studio snapping a mirror pic of her side profile. She’s in super baggy black sweatpants rolled at the waist and a long sleeve blue and red graphic jersey pulled up to show off her growing bump.

Toward the end of the dump, there’s another mirror shot of Kardashian, this time as she rides in an elevator. She’s the picture of edgy-casual style in her black leggings, Beastie Boys tee, oversized black trenchcoat, and chunky black combat boots.

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her adorable baby bump with a fun Barbiecore touch! 💗 https://t.co/mfxRqb7RFT — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 4, 2023

The final bump pic was taken by the Lemme founder in a public restroom, and she’s wearing a similar look to that of her elevator selfie. In black leggings, a cream-colored tee with a glittering skull graphic, a white trenchcoat, and a slim pair of black sunglasses, she exudes punk rock mama vibes.

Barker showed how much he loves her style and pregnancy curves with “Hot stuff ❤️‍🔥🤰🏻🥵” in the comments of the post, and he wasn’t the only fan of her grungy-glam aesthetic. Celebrity hairstylist Irinel de Léon wrote, “Ma’am you look HOT,” and a supporter commented, “I’ve never seen pregnancy look so good! Slay mama 👏” Related story Kate Middleton Is Going To Be an Aunt — Again!

In an era when expecting celebrity mothers are reimagining what maternity fashion looks like, we simply love to see Kardashian’s punk rock outfits — and we can’t wait for even more style slays.

Before you go, check out Kourtney Kardashian’s best quotes about being a mom.

