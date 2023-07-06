Sleep-Deprived Parents Are Raving About This Rubber Ducky That Has an Important Safety Feature

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a lot to keep in mind when it comes to your baby’s bath safety (and, ya know, their overall safety). You want to make sure they don’t slip, they don’t bonk their head on the faucet, and, scariest of all, that they don’t drown (because all it takes is a few inches of water).

On top of all that, there’s the temperature of the water. Nationwide Children’s Hospital says a baby’s bath water should be around 100 degrees Fahrenheit (or 37.8 degrees Celsius). To make sure it’s at a reasonable temperature, they recommend placing your elbow or wrist in the water. Those locations are more sensitive and are a better gauge than dunking your hand in. The hospital says there are other safety measures parents can take including setting water heaters to a max of 120 degrees F (48.9 degrees C) to prevent burns, bathing babies quickly so they avoid getting too cold, and using a bath thermometer.

Yup! That’s a thing.

We’re partial to this one from the safety brand Dreambaby. It comes as a cute little rubber ducky, turtle, or alligator and just gets plopped in the bath. It rechecks the temperature every 10 seconds and displays the temperature digitally. If the thermometer floats out of your direct line of vision, it also has a red light indicator for when the water is too hot and a green indicator for when it’s too cool. And guess what! This versatile product can also be placed in a nursery to check the room’s temperature too.

Shoppers — especially those who are sleep-deprived — are raving about this thermometer that doubles as a bath toy.

"The duck room and bath thermometer is amazing! Super easy to get the temperature of the bath water or even just a room! Really easy to use, and as an added bonus it's adorable! No more guessing how hot/cold the water and room are! Definitely recommend this item!"

“Convenient when you don’t remember the ideal range for a baby bath due to running on low sleep.”

“This trusty little duck always ensures my daughter’s bath is the right temperature. ‘Lukewarm’ is a hard thing to judge when you’re sleep-deprived.”

