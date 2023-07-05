Kate Middleton is going to be made an aunt for the fourth time — but it isn’t her sister Pippa who’s pregnant with another bundle of joy!

The princess’ brother James announced on Wednesday that he and his wife Alizée are expecting their first child. Sharing two photos on Instagram of Alizée in an olive green dress that hugs her growing bump, Kate’s younger brother wrote, “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️,” he quipped in reference to one of their dogs.

Alizée Thevenet & James Middleton — Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bulgari.

James added, “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved [dog] Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️”

Well-wishers bestowed many congratulations upon the couple in the comments, with a fellow pup lover writing, “Great dog owners make fabulous parents!!” Others kindly commented, “What fabulous heartwarming news to share! Wishing you all well and happy times,” “Amazing news!!! Congrats and wishing a healthy pregnancy to Alizeé!” and more.

Congrats to Pippa Middleton for welcoming her third child, and congrats to her sister Kate for being an aunt (again!) https://t.co/mYvDzRZzuw — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 11, 2022

The Princess of Wales became an aunt in October 2018 when Pippa welcomed her first child, a son named Arthur. Kate’s first niece, Grace, followed in March 2021, and Pippa most recently welcomed a second daughter named Rose in early summer 2022. The royal’s sister shares all three children with her husband, James Matthews.

Kate’s brother James wed Alizée in September 2021 during a picturesque ceremony in the French countryside. Their child will become the seventh Middleton grandchild in addition to Pippa’s kids and Prince William and Kate’s royal younglings, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Related story Prince William's Hilarious Video of His Cupcake Decorating Skills Probably Won't Win Him Any Baking Awards

These relatable moments show that Kate Middleton may be a royal mom — but she’s a regular mom too.

