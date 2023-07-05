Joanna Gaines’ Quintessential Fourth of July Family Lake Day Video Captures the Heart of the Holiday

Joanna Gaines has perfectly captured the spirit of Independence Day with her sweet family lake day video.

On Tuesday, the Fixer Upper star shared heartwarming footage of how she, her husband Chip, and their kids spent the Fourth of July. Scenes of their lake day activities included the couple’s 4-year-old son Crew fishing off the bow of their boat (and looking incredibly adept at the hobby for his age!), as well as Chip and their teenage sons Drake, 18, and Duke, 14, passing a football between the boat and a jet ski.

Photo via Getty Images.

The Gaines’ teen daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 13, were also seen chatting across from one another at the boat’s hull, and the humble montage ended with Chip and the eldest boys racing jet skis as the family’s boat sped across the lake with the sun setting in the background. Talk about a quintessential American lake day.

Gaines captioned the idyllic Reel, “Catching what we can and chasing the sun home … Happy 4th 🇺🇸.” Enjoying a day with loved ones and reflecting on the gratitude for such simple fortunes is really what the holiday is all about, at the end of the day. The mom of five flawlessly captured the heart of the holiday and expressed the essence of a proud American in such a pure, understated way that really resonates with us — and perhaps she’s elicited the same feeling in you.

Before you go, check out how these celebrities navigate raising their kids to be good humans.

