Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is a Definitely a Daddy’s Girl in Magical Snowy Pictures

It may be a million degrees in July in the U.S., but it’s snowing in Australia right now — and Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s 2-year-old daughter Grace is taking full advantage of it! The couple posted new photos of their little girl smiling with her papa, and they prove she’s a daddy’s girl through and through.

“Snowy smiles with my favorite little buddy in the world❤️,” the wakeboarder wrote on Instagram. In the first photo, Grace is all bundled up in a floral puffy coat over pink snow pants. She’s also wearing the cutest little floral rainboots to keep her feet warm, and she is holding a toy train and a toy giraffe in the picture.

Powell stands behind her, also dressed warmly in a tan coat, propping up his little girl on a snowy path. They are surrounded by snow-dotted trees and tons of snow in an idyllic landscape. It looks like such a magical moment!

Slide to the second photo to see Grace grinning from ear to ear as Powell leans down to gaze at his daughter. She can barely stand on the snowy path without a little help, but that doesn’t matter — she’s still having the time of her life with her dad.

“So adorable you two ❤️,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Most precious girl on the planet. ❤️.”

Last week, Irwin shared her own enchanting snowy photo with Grace, captioning it, “Snowflakes in our hair, love in our hearts.” Is that not the cutest thing, ever?!

Grace is soaking up every snow-filled moment this winter in Australia, and we can’t get enough of her adorable sparkling adventures days.

