Prince William & Prince George’s Bond Looks Stronger Than Ever During Their Latest Father-Son Outing

Prince William and Prince George enjoyed some father-son bonding time this weekend ahead of the young royal’s 10th birthday later this month, and the pictures are so sweet.

The Prince of Wales took his eldest son, whom he shares with wife Kate Middleton, to day four of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s in London on Saturday, where they watched the game from the box. In photos from the event, George looks blissfully happy sitting by his dad and casually eating pizza.

Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales previously revealed that George and his little sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, enjoy making homemade pizza with her. “I’ve done that with George and Charlotte — making pizza dough,” Kate said at an event in April 2018. “They love it because they can get their hands messy.” It seems his love for some good pizza has not faded one bit!

During the outing, the young prince sat quietly by his dad, enjoying the game. “George appears older than his years. We don’t see any fidgeting, he’s sitting patiently, watching and chatting,” body language expert Inbaal Honigman told the Daily Star.

Mark Cosgrove/News Images / MEGA Mark Cosgrove/News Images / MEGA

“He uses clear facial gestures to respond to what he’s seeing and hearing, showing us that he is responsive,” he continued. “Young children are often lost in their own thoughts and their own world, but not George, he’s fully engaged with the environment around him.” This could be in part because he’s getting older (and not as distracted as his 5-year-old brother, Prince Louis!), and also because he’s experienced more royal engagements than his siblings.

Adrianne Carter, The Face Whisperer, told the Daily Star that George has previously seemed "self-conscious," but has appeared to be more comfortable in recent outings. "In this clip we see a confident boy growing and being calm under scrutiny. In some clips at previous events, George can often look self-conscious but we don't see any of that in this clip."

At one point, Prince George was all smiles as he and his dad held a replica Ashes Urn.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Carter also commented on the Prince of Wales’ demeanor. “William comes across as a hands-on parent and willing to take the time to spend with his oldest son one on one. He wants to show a close bond to the world,” she said.

Based on the pictures, you can tell the duo had a wonderful time together!

