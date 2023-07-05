Brooke Shields’ Photo of Daughter Grier’s Milestone Achievement Has Fans Doing a Whiplash-Inducing Double Take

As a mom of two nearly grown children, time is flying for Brooke Shields. However, when she looks at her 17-year-old daughter, it’s like she’s looking at a mirror image of her younger self — and fans are enthralled by their lookalike features, too.

On Tuesday, the Blue Lagoon star posted a photo on Instagram in celebration of her youngest daughter’s milestone achievement: Grier got her driver’s license. Snapping a candid shot of the teen behind the wheel of a vehicle with the moon roof wide open, the proud mom wrote, “Got driven by my kid!!!! Got her license!!”

When taking a quick glimpse at Grier’s side profile and tumbling tresses of strawberry blonde hair — and even after a whiplash-inducing double take — Shields’ daughter looks strikingly similar to her own likeness as a teenager.

Fans couldn’t help but gush about the mom and daughter duo’s lookalike features in the comments, with one person writing, “I thought this was her, not her daughter!! Twins!!” Another supporter commented, “OMG! I thought that was you being very focused and serious behind the wheel.” Others expressed similar sentiments, writing, “She looks from this angle to be a carbon copy of mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️” and “Ok, her profile is you!!”

In addition to Grier, Shields also shares 20-year-old daughter Rowan with her husband, Chris Henchy. Both girls have an uncanny likeness to their famous model mother, which is super apparent in this sweet Christmas carousel Shields shared on Instagram at the end of 2022. Captioned, “My heart is full this Christmas ❤️ Sending love to you and yours. May your day be full of happy,” the photos show the mom of two alongside her daughters, both of whom carry the features that launched their mom into fame as a young girl.