Parents Are Calling this Sensory Toy a ‘Miracle Product’ & It’s Officially a Go-To Baby Shower Gift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know the recent baby gear trend is (understandably) to go for things with subtle colors, sleek lines, and an overall chic aesthetic. New parents are turning away from the over-the-top rainbow products of our youth and reaching for light pastels or neutrals. And while sage and millennial pink are calming and Pinterest-worthy, there’s actually a really important reason to reach for bright patterns. High-contrast colors and black-and-white toys are known to hold onto babies’ attention and encourage their visual and cognitive development.

And so we love gifting new parents with sensory products from Etta Loves, especially the reversible sensory strip. On one side of the padded strip, is a colorful pattern, and the other is black and white. Each design has differing shapes and scales that give babies a lot to track with their eyes.

So just how do you use it? Parents can tie it around the edge of a stroller to keep their baby “entertained” and calm during walks, or it can be propped up for tummy time (Making it a win for their physical development too!). A whopping 95% of shoppers on Babylist gave these strips 5 stars.

“My 9-week-old son absolutely loved this strip. It buys us time when he is on his playmat as he can be entertained!”

“I purchased this as a gift for some close friends who were due their baby boy. Etta Loves is my favorite gift idea for new babies (and parents!) as I bought the muslins for myself when I had my daughter in 2020 and remember thinking they were a miracle product.”

“I have used Etta Loves before as part of my job as a teacher of the visually impaired so bought the sensory strip for my new grandson. It is amazing to watch him focus on the strip and muslins and it helps to distract him during [diaper] changes which aren’t his favorite times.” Related story 6 Pretty Summer Wrap Dresses That Flatter Any Figure and Can Be Dressed Up or Down — Each Under $40

“I wanted to get something different for my friend’s baby and saw these…it was great quality and my friend said that her baby instantly became fixated on the pattern. Would recommend them to anyone!”

“My 2-month-old loves the strip. She’s a very fussy baby and conventional methods of pushing her in a [stroller] and car rides don’t really settle her. When I put the strip in front of her she settles quickly and smiles/giggles at the patterns.”

“We have had this next to the changing mat to act as a nice distraction and she loves it. Now she is 4 weeks old, and we have started using it for her tummy time too. She stares at it, giggling and gabbling at it, lifting her head to get a better view. I would definitely recommend it and will almost certainly buy it again for other newborn babies in my life.”

Need we continue?

So what’s the deal with the muslins (AKA burp clothes) people are talking about? Etta Loves actually has a whole line of high-contrast sensory products including the strips, playmats, loveys, and bath toys that come in a variety of patterns, all of which provide the same sensory experience and developmental benefits.

Etta Loves Reversible Sensory Strip $38 Buy now

Even royal kiddos love to be read to! Here are some of their favorites.

