Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Is Channeling Her Inner Ariel in a New Mermaid-Themed Photo With Her Dad

Fishing is a common Fourth of July tradition, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got especially lucky on a recent trip this weekend. He “caught” a mermaid!

The Moana star shared an adorable photo on Instagram holding his 7-year-old daughter Jasmine in a swimming pool. She’s wearing a beautiful mermaid swimsuit (including an amazing tail!) to channel her inner Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

The tail has pink, purple, and blue scales dotted with a pattern of fabric hearts and pearls for an ultra-glamorous look. She even has a matching mermaid bikini top, and her long brown hair hangs in loose waves down her back. Her dad holds her up out of the water, making her laugh. The Rock has a huge smile on his face, too, clearly enjoying some father-daughter bonding time in the pool.

“These things actually exist – finally caught me one ☝🏾” he wrote in the caption. “Happy 4th to you and your families! 🧜🏽‍♀️🧜🏽‍♀️🩵🇺🇸”

“What did you use as bait? Happy 4th!” one person joked. Another commented, “Happy fourth and mermaid fishing.”

The Black Adam actor shares Jasmine and daughter Tiana "Tia" Gia, 5, with wife Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Earlier this month, he took his youngest daughters and their friends to see the new The Little Mermaid in theaters. “The little Queen’s have spoken – we LOVED the LITTLE MERMAID 🧜🏾‍♀️🧜🏾‍♀️🍿🍿👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

The Rock praised star Halle Bailey and director Rob Marshall, and then talked about how cool it was to see this movie as a girl dad.

“And the coolest part of the day — for me, as a proud girl dad — was watching our little girls of color, watch Halle and all the mermaids on the big screen and these little ones didn’t think twice about it because — that’s their norm and that’s our world,” he said. “All shades, all colors. Very cool.”

The movie obviously influenced Jasmine, because she is clearly in her mermaid era this summer (and same!).

