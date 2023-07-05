Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Kaavia James Looks More Grown Up Than Ever During Picturesque Summer Getaway

Celebrity couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s three-year-old daughter Kaavia has launched her own clothing line. The little fashionista - who has almost 2 million Instagram followers and has been into fashion “since she could walk” according to her proud parents - has teamed up with Janie and Jack for the Spring 2022 Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack collection. Kaavia is the inspiration for the collection, which was designed by her parents in partnership with Janie and Jack’s designers. But actress Union told Vanity Fair how Kaavia was directly involved in the process and only designs with her seal of approval made the final collection. She said: “When we were designing this line, people were like, ‘How does a child participate in the fashion process?’ “But when we whittled down our ideas between the Janie and Jack design team and me and my husband, we showed (Kaavia) the French Terry (styles), we showed her the triple-tier ruffles and prints. “There were things that we loved that she was like, ‘No’. And we didn’t force any of it on her. If she didn’t like it, that was it.” The collection featuring bright colors and paying tribute to traditional African prints is available from the Janie and Jack website JanieandJack.com as well as in select US stores. It is priced from $10.50 to $74, with sizes ranging from six months to 18 years. Kaavia’s best friend Crosby Sparrow helped her showcase the collection’s “matching BFF sets” alongside Union and basketball great Wade in the “World of Joy” campaign. BYLINE: Janie and Jack/Mega. 07 Feb 2022 Pictured: Kaavia James Union-Wade launches her Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack collection with parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. *BYLINE: Janie and Jack/Mega. Photo credit: Janie and Jack/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826241_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kaavia James, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade Janie and Jack/Mega

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is fully in summer mode, and we can’t get over how grown up she looks hanging out on the lake with her friends.

In a series of new Instagram pictures and videos, Shady Baby looks cool, calm, and collected. As she rides a tube pulled by a boat, her long curls are blowing in the wind and her moves are smooth.

“Took a trip and took them with me 😌 #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #BlackGirlJoy,” Kaavia wrote on her Instagram account, which is run by her parents.

In the first photo, she smiles while wearing a pink Hawaiian flower life jacket on a boat. In a video, she and two friends surf lake waves on a tube. The boy on her left tries to get her to let go of the handles, but Shady Baby just gives him her signature sassy look and turns back around. She’s going to mind her own business and hold on tightly, thank you very much.

The last picture documents a relaxing after-swim activity. Kaavia is joined by her parents and her older sister Zaya, 16, as they play cards around a coffee table — it’s a scene from any casual family vacay.

“The hair is popping ! 😍” one person commented. Another wrote, “Those curls are curling!!! Live your best life Kaavia!!! 😍”

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Kaavia James Union Wade at the premiere of Disney's "Strange World" held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Perfect Find star also posted photos from the trip. “Waded for moments like this 🖤 #HOFSummer #LakeLife #maythe4thbewithyou #TeamBosh THANK YOU @chrisbosh @mrsadriennebosh 🖤,” Union captioned her post on Instagram.

In the first photo, the actress is posing outside the pool in a chic black bikini, while her pro basketball-playing husband holds both his daughters in his arms in the pool. Union also shared a video of the family having a dance party on the boat (because of course!) and one of Kaavia sweetly resting with her head on a boat seat.

Something about the picturesque setting, the confident curls, and the cute besties makes Kaavia look so grown up on the holiday weekend!

