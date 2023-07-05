Kaavia James Looks More Grown Up Than Ever During Picturesque Summer Getaway

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is fully in summer mode, and we can’t get over how grown up she looks hanging out on the lake with her friends.

In a series of new Instagram pictures and videos, Shady Baby looks cool, calm, and collected. As she rides a tube pulled by a boat, her long curls are blowing in the wind and her moves are smooth.

“Took a trip and took them with me 😌 #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #BlackGirlJoy,” Kaavia wrote on her Instagram account, which is run by her parents.

In the first photo, she smiles while wearing a pink Hawaiian flower life jacket on a boat. In a video, she and two friends surf lake waves on a tube. The boy on her left tries to get her to let go of the handles, but Shady Baby just gives him her signature sassy look and turns back around. She’s going to mind her own business and hold on tightly, thank you very much.

The last picture documents a relaxing after-swim activity. Kaavia is joined by her parents and her older sister Zaya, 16, as they play cards around a coffee table — it’s a scene from any casual family vacay.

“The hair is popping ! 😍” one person commented. Another wrote, “Those curls are curling!!! Live your best life Kaavia!!! 😍” Related story Gabrielle Union's Radiant Photoshoot Is the Mermaidcore Scene of Our Dreams

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Perfect Find star also posted photos from the trip. “Waded for moments like this 🖤 #HOFSummer #LakeLife #maythe4thbewithyou #TeamBosh THANK YOU @chrisbosh @mrsadriennebosh 🖤,” Union captioned her post on Instagram.

In the first photo, the actress is posing outside the pool in a chic black bikini, while her pro basketball-playing husband holds both his daughters in his arms in the pool. Union also shared a video of the family having a dance party on the boat (because of course!) and one of Kaavia sweetly resting with her head on a boat seat.

Something about the picturesque setting, the confident curls, and the cute besties makes Kaavia look so grown up on the holiday weekend!