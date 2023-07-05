Andy Cohen Is Smitten With Fatherhood In Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Moments on Fourth of July

Andy Cohen was basking in the joy of fatherhood this Fourth of July.

The dad of two shared a few behind-the-scenes moments of his celebrations with 4-year-old Ben and 1-year-old Lucy on his Instagram Story, and the snapshots are just as adorable as you’d think.

Cohen posted two selfies with his daughter, the first of which shows the pair sweetly smiling at the camera. Lucy wears a sunshine-patterned dress and a big yellow bow, while the Watch What Happens Live host looks dapper in a blue and white striped linen shirt. The second selfie is a goofy one in which the dad and daughter duo are sticking their tongues out at each other as Lucy leans on Cohen’s shoulder.

Photo via Getty Images. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP.

The 55-year-old also shared a video of an oceanside sightseeing adventure with his son. Recording an expanse of beach overlooking the water, Cohen asks, “What are we looking for? What do you see, Ben?”

The 4-year-old responds, “We already are looking for whales and dolphins and seagulls,” before proceeding to tickle his dad behind the camera. Kids and their attention spans — never a dull moment!

Much to fans’ enjoyment, the talk show host posted a candid shot of himself and famous friend Sarah Jessica Parker having a spirited conversation on a rooftop patio at sunset. The Sex and the City alum looks effortlessly chic (we’d expect nothing less) in a powder blue and white sundress with a cropped blue-gray cardigan layered over top.

Cohen welcomed both his kids via surrogate in 2019 and 2022, respectively. Prior to Ben’s birth, the doting dad said on an episode of his show, “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life, and though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

If his smitten Fourth of July posts are any indication, we’d say that Cohen is indeed enjoying the most rewarding chapter of his life — fatherhood.