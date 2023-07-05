Khloé Kardashian’s Rare Photo of Son Tatum Is Giving All the Sweet Summer Vibes

Khloé Kardashian celebrated Independence Day with plenty of sweets, including her adorable 11-month-old son.

Documenting some behind-the-scenes moments from her Fourth of July festivities on her Instagram Story, the mom of two shared a rare photo of baby Tatum on Tuesday. The little boy was seated atop a stone platform in front of a platter of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, watermelon, bananas, and cream arranged in the shape of the American flag — the perfect summer snack with plenty of holiday flair!

Photo via Getty Images.

Tatum wore a pair of red swim trunks with a white bucket hat — very on-theme for the occasion — and snacked on a wedge of watermelon while his mama snapped a candid shot of him that hid his face.

Kardashian also shared close-up photos of a pile of fireworks, water balloons, and the fruit platter to give fans a glimpse into how she spent the holiday.

The Good American co-founder rarely shares photos of her son, and she even waited to announce his name until he was 9 months old. The 39-year-old revealed Tatum’s moniker on the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, partly because “Naming a human is really hard,” and also because she’s learned a thing or two about maintaining public intrigue from her own iconic mother, Kris Jenner.

In addition to Tatum, Kardashian also shares a 5-year-old daughter, True, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 32.

