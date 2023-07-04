Chrissy Teigen Is So Overwhelmed With 4 Kids, She ‘Could Explode Into 1 Million Pieces’ — In the Best Way Possible

Chrissy Teigen’s kids are bringing so many emotions out of her, she could just burst at any second.

The newly minted mom of four took to Instagram to share how overwhelmed she feels — overwhelmed with love. Posting a carousel of photos, one of each of her babies, Teigen wrote, “4 people I made (with lots of help from other people lol).” She sweetly added, “I love them so much i could explode into 1 million pieces.”

The first shot shows newborn baby Wren, 2 weeks, scrunched up in a sleepy baby pose, and the second is of big sis Luna, 7 years, lounging on a staircase while wearing a surprisingly life-like mermaid tail. Baby Esti, 5 months, is the star of the following photo, looking content as could be as she lounges in a round chair. The final snap is one of big brother Miles, 5 years, relaxing in an outdoor chair while eating a snowcone — his teeth are stained that vivid blue that only comes from candy and flavored ice treats.

Many fans expressed confusion in the comments over the number of Teigen’s kids, and if you’re feeling similarly out of the loop, you likely missed the surprise announcement of the son she and husband John Legend recently welcomed via surrogate.

The Cravings author shocked the world with the happy news on June 28, explaining on Instagram that she and the “All of Me” crooner started working with a surrogacy agency in 2021 to have two more children after the tragic loss of their son Jack in 2020.

While the process was set in motion, Teigen explained that she wanted to try to carry her own child one more time, and she miraculously became pregnant with Esti — shortly before a surrogate became pregnant with one of the couple’s embryos. That’s how, just five months after welcoming their second daughter in January 2023, Teigen and Legend are celebrating the arrival of their newborn son Wren. Related story Rihanna's Idyllic Tropical Photo of A$AP Rocky & Their Son RZA Looks Just As Dreamy As It Sounds

After such an emotional journey of the highest highs and lowest lows, the mom of four’s sentiment about exploding with love for her children makes all the sense in the world.

