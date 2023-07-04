Rihanna’s Idyllic Tropical Photo of A$AP Rocky & Their Son RZA Looks Just As Dreamy As It Sounds

Rihanna and A$SP Rocky are making unforgettable memories with their firstborn before their second child arrives.

The couple is currently vacationing in Barbados with 1-year-old RZA, and the soon-to-be mom of two shared a glimpse into their tropical getaway on Monday. Captioned “my Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️,” Rihanna took to Instagram to post a dreamy photo of Rocky and their son in an infinity pool overlooking an expanse of palm trees and the ocean beyond.

The 34-year-old rapper is holding the baby boy high above his head with a look of total adoration on his face. The “Stay” singer snapped the photo at an angle that has RZA’s tiny body blocking out the sun, giving the shot a dreamlike haze effect. It also feels rather metaphoric — Rihanna and Rocky are so enamored by their son that he’s become their sun, in both the photo and life itself.

Devoted supporters of the Ocean’s 8 actress gushed about how happy they are for her in the comments. One fan wrote, “ima be honest, i dont care about another album. I’m so happy for sis’ happiness. 🥰”

Another person praised Rihanna for the path she’s carved for herself in life, writing, “rihanna living life right .. popping out babies w her man in her mid 30s after spending her 20s being theeeee bad gal & becoming a business mogul. mhm. Love u riri❤️”

Others applauded the Fenty empress for breaking the mold of traditional expectations for women. "Rihanna is proof that you can be in your 30's and just now having your second baby," one supporter commented, while another wrote, "It is pure delight to see Rihanna build a powerful empire, and now reap the blessings of motherhood with a man who adores her, and their children 🥹 Perfect timing. God is great."

We have to agree — Rihanna has been a trailblazer in many arenas, and motherhood is just the latest. There’s nothing we love more than a powerful woman unapologetically living life as she sees fit.

