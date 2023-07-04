Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Daughter Are Glowing In Coordinating Dreamy Dresses & It’s Blended Family Fashion Goals

Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet stepped out with him and Jennifer Lopez for a star-studded Independence Day party, and the 17-year-old took major fashion inspiration from her iconic stepmom.

On Monday evening, the trio was spotted in the Hamptons at a Fourth of July party with an all-white dress code. Affleck’s two lovely ladies looked enchanting as ever in their dreamy dresses, which were stunningly similar.

Photo via Getty Images.

Violet looked youthful in her whimsical white number, which included a flowing maxi dress with dainty bow-tied straps, platform raffia sandals, her signature clear eyeglass frames, and pigtail-styled hair.

Lopez wore a sexier version of the same look — The Mother actress was stunning as usual in a white gown with a billowing pleated skirt, a midriff cut-out, a bow-tied bust with a deep V-neck, and plunging straps that revealed a low back silhouette. She paired the dress with large gold hoop earrings, a dainty necklace, a white Valentino clutch, and a slicked-back ponytail that emphasized her stunning bone structure and impeccable makeup.

.@JLo seems to build a sweet bond with her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck. The singer recently wed actor, Ben Affleck, earlier this month. https://t.co/ENiN2Le4Bg — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 26, 2022

Affleck nailed casual luxury with his ensemble: a white t-shirt with a cream-colored blazer layered overtop, white straight-leg pants, and a reflective pair of his signature Nike sneakers. The families who fashion slay together stay together, apparently! Check out the photos of the trio enjoying the Fourth of July festivities HERE.

In addition to Violet, Lopez and Affleck have four kids in their blended family. The “On the Floor” singer is mom to 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The Air actor and director shares Violet, as well as 14-year-old daughter Seraphina and 11-year-old son Samuel, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Related story Chrissy Teigen Is So Overwhelmed With 4 Kids, She 'Could Explode Into 1 Million Pieces' — In the Best Way Possible

Before you go, check out all the times Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez were blended family goals.

