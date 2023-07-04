Brad Pitt’s Kids Shock the World With a Super Rare Sibling Outing — & We Can’t Stop Staring at His Lookalike Daughter

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids took the world by surprise with a recent (and super rare) public outing without their parents, but that wasn’t the only thing that left mouths agape.

Two of the ex-couple’s sons, Pax, 19, and Knox, 14, as well as two of their daughters, Zahara, 18, and Shiloh, 17, stepped out for a coffee run in Los Angeles over the weekend. The quartet looked relaxed, casual, and happy under the California sun as they grabbed caffeinated beverages from a local shop.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images.

Pax and Knox channeled the most chill Cali vibes in baggy black pants, plain t-shirts, and well-loved sneakers — Converse for the 19-year-old and Nikes for the 14-year-old. While Knox let his kicks be the standout accessory of his outfit, Pax added stylish sunglasses and an alien-shaped pendant necklace to his look.

Zahara elevated her light-wash, straight-leg denim and Converse with a black knit sweater, chunky earrings, and a black leather crossbody purse. Shiloh matched her brothers’ coastal skater vibes with an oversized red Stüssy hoodie, black cut-off denim shorts, and high-top Converse sneakers. It wasn’t her outfit that drew major attention though — it was how strikingly similar the teen looks to her father circa Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is heating up the LA dance scene with her latest viral video showing off her smooth moves.



https://t.co/0D2LEwLmZD — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 17, 2022

With her bold shaved head, Shiloh looks just like her Hollywood tycoon father in his buzzcut era. From their deep-set eyes and low brows to their head shape and hairline (yes, even their hairline), the dad-and-daughter duo are giving doppelganger more than ever. Check out the photos of Shiloh and her siblings HERE.

In addition to the cafe pit-stop quartet, Jolie and Pitt also share a third son Maddox, 21, and Knox's twin sister Vivienne, 14.

