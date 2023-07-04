Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Channels Her Inner Barbie In Sexy Pink Bikini Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing every moment of her pregnancy, including dressing her baby bump in a certain bright pink trend.

On Monday, the soon-to-be mom of four shared a series of photos on Instagram of a picturesque summer pool day with influencer Addison Rae. The two stars were predictably on-trend in matching hot pink bikinis — apparently they had Barbie on the brain, with the highly anticipated live-action Barbie film releasing in theaters later this month.

Kardashian showed off her pregnancy curves by striking a few sexy poses in the barely-there swimwear. In one photo, the 44-year-old posed aside Rae with her hands tangled in her hair, hip popped and lips pursed. The 22-year-old had her jaw dropped in faux surprise as she gently rested a hand on the Poosh maven’s bump.

Another photo captured Kardashian in the same pose, but from a side angle to show off the curves of her bump and bum even more. In another sultry snap, the expecting mama showed off the contours of her frame with her back arched, palms cradling her bump, shoulders pulled back, and a seductive expression on her face. We can almost see her husband, Travis Barker, in the apple of her eye.

The Lemme founder also shared a relaxed photo of her lounging on a pool chaise donning a denim Prada sunhat and a pair of black sunglasses. She captioned the series of summer photos with a variety of pink emojis: “💘🎀👙🩷🦩💞.” Don’t let that fool you though, if you don’t already know — Kardashian and Barker are having a baby boy.

The couple revealed the sex of their bundle of joy in late June with a low-key gathering for their family and close friends. Part of the celebration was recorded and shared on Instagram — the Blink-182 drummer performed a drum roll ahead of cannons blasting blue streamers into the air to announce the sex of their "little drummer boy."

Baby Barker will join a family of six siblings, including Kardashian’s three children (Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8) and Barker’s three grown kids (Atiana, 24, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17).

