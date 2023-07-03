Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the Sex of His Baby & The ‘Crazy’ Impact on His Career

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke welcomed their first child together this spring, and it’s all been fairly hush-hush. Practically under an invisibility cloak! The couple confirmed their pregnancy in March and were then spotted pushing a stroller in April. There have been no flashy announcements, so it was extra exciting for fans to get a glimpse into the new father’s life during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“[Fatherhood is] great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing,” the Harry Potter alum said, revealing his baby’s sex. “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely.”

Radcliffe said his family of three is “having a great time,” and the way he gushes, smiling excitedly and bouncing from one thought to the next, is so endearing. We’re so happy to see him that way! Radcliffe then told the outlet that yes, being a father will affect his career and the roles he chooses moving forward.

“It hasn’t really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year,” the actor said. “So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective — not more selective, I’ve always been selective — but I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years.”

In 2020, Radcliffe told PEOPLE that the way he and Darke met (more than 10 years ago!) on the set of Kill Your Darlings will be a “hell of a story to tell our kids one day.”

"Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," he said, melting our hearts. And now we can't wait for Baby Radcliffe to hear the story himself!

