This Under-$15 Tummy Time Mat is a Whole New Sensory Experience Shoppers Wish They’d Discovered Sooner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Not only is tummy time a (necessary!) pain in your baby’s growing body, but it can be a pain in your you know what. Because it’s so hard to watch them struggle and squirm and as soon as they start crying you want to pick them up because 1) they’re uncomfortable and 2) it’s just one of those days when you can’t deal with another screech. But tummy time is crucial for their development. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that from the day a baby is brought home, they should be placed on their tummy (never sleeping on their tummy!) two to three times a day for 3-5 minutes.

This helps the baby strengthen their muscles so they will be ready to eventually move on their bellies and crawl. Some infants just won’t like tummy time at first. Especially when they haven’t built enough strength to hold up their head. To keep them happy, the AAP recommends placing a toy or yourself in front of the baby for them to focus on. There are a lot of toys and mats now that are specifically designed to keep babies engaged and entertained during tummy time. A lot of them use bright colors and mirrors to draw a baby’s attention. It’s all very visual.

So we were so intrigued when we stumbled upon water-filled tummy time mats that were more tactile. The Pat & Play Water Mat Wee Wild Ones is shaped like a narwhal (cute!) and has little sea creatures inside that move around in the water when the baby squishes the mat. So not only does it feel fun, it’s super interactive. Two key ingredients when it comes to successful tummy time sans tears!

This water mat has nearly 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and is currently on sale for less than $10! People can’t get over how cute and versatile it is. Because the fun doesn’t stop once the kiddo is done with tummy time. It’s also a good high chair toy or can be placed on a kid’s table for them to play with when they’re learning to stand.

“This little whale mat is adorable, and my 6-month-old son loves whapping his hands on it to make the little sea critters inside flurry around,” one person wrote before coming back a month later to say, “Still LOVE this whale mat!”

Infantino Wee Wild Ones Pat & Play Water Mat $9.35 Buy now