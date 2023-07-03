Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Leaning Into’ Her Surprising Pregnancy Cravings

Kourtney Kardashian is known to be strictly gluten-free and embrace a clean diet, but that has gone out the window during her fourth pregnancy, and we’re happy to see this expectant mama listen to what her body wants. She shares three kids — Mason,13 Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick and has said she craved the same cookie with each baby.

“I develop a thing for Nilla Wafer cookies every time [I’m pregnant],” she told Natural Health in 2014. “I have no idea why! I’ve also been into cheese and pickle sandwiches. Everyone thinks I’m gross when I order them.”

She is now expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker, and based on the menu from their sex reveal party, it’s safe to say she is waving buh-bye to her normal meal plan.

“In an unprecedented move, Kourtney said NO DIETARY RESTRICTIONS,” a party recap from Kardashian’s media company Poosh said. “She wanted to just have the yummiest food possible and lean into her pregnancy cravings.”

So were Nilla Wafers and cheese and pickle sandwiches on the menu? We can neither confirm nor deny. What we do know is that there were nachos, popcorn, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, hot dogs, sliders, pizza, and more and that there were “vegan options of everything” for Barker.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy in June, lifting up a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign at the Blink 182 drummer’s concert. In the first round of bump pics after the exciting and emotional public announcement, Travis pretends to tap his drumsticks on his wife’s growing belly. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she captioned the photos she shared. Related story Kourtney Kardashian Could Make This Major Move To Separate Herself From the Rest of the Kardashian Family

And so it will come as no surprise to any who missed it that the baby’s sex reveal came after a long drum roll from Barker. Kardashian sat on his lap at their outdoor party as he created a big build-up before smashing the symbols, setting off cannons filled with blue streamers. Baby Boy Barker is on his way, folks! And though he won’t be eating solids for a long time (fans think they know his due date!), we have to wonder if the little drummer boy will be craving some nachos and Nilla Wafers just like his mama.

