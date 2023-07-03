Sterling Mahomes Is All Smiles Riding on Daddy’s Back in This Genius Hiking Carrier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The Mahomes family is already making the most of summer with some seriously cool outdoor toys, a swoon-worthy vacation, and a trip to a Las Vegas golf course that looked like a definite hole-in-one. It seems they’re now trading in their golf shoes for their hiking boots and going on an outdoor adventure. Well, at least Patrick and Sterling are.

Brittany Mahomes shared a picture on her Instagram Story on Sunday of her husband — Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs — carrying their 2-year-old daughter on his back. And no, this wasn’t a standard piggyback ride. Sterling was strapped in a hiking baby carrier, and the little cutie had the same ear-to-ear grin as her dad.

Can we pause to say how much we love this daddy-daughter duo?!

The Osprey Poco Plus Child Carrier Backpack was designed to keep little ones secure and comfortable on hikes. Kids sit in the carrier which then straps on a parent’s back like a backpack with one clip at the hips and another at the chest. It includes a sun shade that shoppers said is a “huge bonus,” plenty of storage, and stirrups for little feet (although Sterling decided to put hers in the side water bottle pockets).

With this carrier, babies and toddlers get to take a load off — resting their feet or taking an actual rest —while also getting a pretty sweet view. Even if your kiddo can hike on a path, it’s perfect for when the whining starts or when the terrain makes a stroller an inconvenience. It also does the job for a chill walk around the block because why not? And because, again, how cool is that view?! Sterling’s delighted little face says it all.

Related story From Jo Malone to BÉIS, Here's What We're Adding to Our Wishlists Ahead of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

This carrier has glowing reviews. Even from people who had “buyer’s remorse” before realizing it really is worth the premium price tag. Especially since that price tag is currently marked down!

“I am 5’4” 125lbs and was able to carry my baby comfortably for several days wearing him in this,” one shopper said. “Upwards of 7-mile hikes over rocks, sand, etc and he was comfortable the entire time. He would take naps in the pack … My husband is 6’2” and was also very comfortable wearing this pack. A feature we really liked is being able to adjust the pack for our different heights in a few seconds with the flip of a clip. Made switching him to the other parent mid-hike very efficient.”

“I have a 10-month-old and she loves this thing,” another said. “Every time I bring it out, she gets so excited and tries to get inside. We hiked over 14 miles of variable terrain in the month of October and it was a breeze. It’s comfortable for [both parents] and pretty lightweight.”

“This was a pricey splurge but we’ve been really happy with it,” said yet another. “My daughter is comfortable and enjoys the higher vantage point she gets when sitting in it. We’ve gone on a couple of hikes and she loves it… Just wished we would have gotten it sooner when our daughter was younger so we would get more use out of it. My daughter is just beginning to walk and I just hope she continues to enjoy riding in the pack vs wanting to walk on her own.”

Based on Sterling’s excitement to ride with Patrick, we have no doubt the reviewer’s daughter will still have fun in her carrier.

Osprey Poco Plus Child Carrier Backpack $295.95 Buy now

Before you go, check out these rain boots that are perfect for puddle jumping!

