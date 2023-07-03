Jimmy Fallon Shared a Super-Rare Photo of His Family & His Daughters Look so Grown Up

Jimmy Fallon enjoyed a family getaway this weekend, and we have to hope it was to Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. The lake is a special place for the Fallon family. It’s where he and his wife Nancy vacationed and ultimately got engaged, and it’s the inspiration behind their almost-10-year-old daughter’s name: Winnie.

And so it would be only fitting if the first family photo the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon host has shared since their vacation in December would be of the family of four (can’t forget his 9-year-old daughter Franny!) at a dock on that oh-so-special lake.

“I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock,” the Saturday Night Live alum captioned his Instagram post. “Happy 2nd of July!”

Followers loved seeing this new picture of the girls, and for one follower it was a total shock: “I’ve been following and watching you forever, how TF did I not know that you were MARRIED ??? WITH TWO KIDS????”

Yes, he is married with two kids. The girls were born via surrogate, played a big role during the at-home episodes of his talk show during the pandemic, are the topic of plenty of parenting-related conversations with guests, and are no doubt on Fallon’s mind when he is writing his top-notch children’s books.

"Beautiful 🥹," Chance the Rapper commented.

“Nan!!! Winnipesaukee! I’m thinking about driving up there and yelling your name in the town square until you respond “What About Bob”-style❤️,” actor Justin Long wrote.

In the photo, Winnie stands with her mom (reminder: on the wet side of the dock) and is wearing a white t-shirt and blue skirt. Her soft smile and effortlessly wavy blonde hair show that she is ready for a chill summer. She reaches her mom’s shoulder and um, how?! When did she get so big?

Speaking of getting so big, Fallon dad holds his youngest on his hip (reminder: they are on the dry side), and it’s clear this girl dad doesn’t want to let go of his daughters who — as one commenter put it — are “growing like weeds.” Franny has on a white top with ruffle sleeves and a floral skirt and rocks those same blonde waves the other Fallon women are blessed with. The girls really are so tall and look so confident. We can’t wait to see how much they’ve grown (in both ways!) in the next Fallon family photo. Please, Jimmy, don’t make us wait long!

Because, as actress KaDee Strickland said in her comment, “This makes me so happy to see 👏👏👏.”

