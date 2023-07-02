Ryan Gosling’s Daughters’ Reactions To Playing Barbies With Him Proves He Was Destined To Play Ken

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s bonkers to us that there was ever a debate on whether Ryan Gosling would be the perfect actor to play Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. If you had even a shred of doubt that Gosling wasn’t born to play Ken, then you need to hear how he plays Barbies with his daughters.

Gosling recently told ET Canada on June 29 during a Barbie press event how his daughters react when he plays with their Barbie dolls with them.

“My kids, their Barbies aren’t even named ‘Barbie.’ They all have their own names [and] very complicated lives, backstories, interrelationships, history — you gotta know it all,” he said. “If you are playing with the two that are estranged now for some reason [and you did not know that], it’s like, ‘Get out of here.’”

We understand trying to fall in line with your kids’ soap opera-level storylines, and it’s nice to know that Ken himself has trouble falling into his daughters’ Barbie multiverse.

He added in the same interview that “[the dolls] don’t even talk! And by the way, [Ken] works at a grocery store, he’s not a fireman. You gotta know [the story lines].”

Do you think they realize that they kicked out an IRL Ken from their Barbie play? That’ll be a hysterical tale to talk about a few years down the line!

He and his longtime partner Eva Mendes originally met while co-starring in the film The Place Beyond the Pines, dating soon after in 2011. They share two daughters together named Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 7.

