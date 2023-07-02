Tia Mowry Revealed Why Her Divorce From Cory Hardrict Was the ‘Best Gift’ She Could’ve Given Their Kids

Thousands were shocked when the news broke that Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict would be divorcing after nearly 15 years together. While they’ve kept most of the details secret, Mowry did discuss how a big part of her decision had everything to do with their children. In a recent interview with Hello Beautiful, the Sister Sister alum detailed how getting divorced from Hardrict was the “best gift” she could’ve given her children, because it’ll teach them important lessons.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

“A part of my decision was also for them. For them seeing their mother walk in truth. I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision,” she said. It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life. But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through. [They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that.”

She added that it was “the best gift I can give them. I want for them not to live a life that I want them to live, for them not to live a life that everybody else wants them to live or what they think that they should be or live.”

The Quick Fix author concluded by saying, “I want them to see that it is okay to have a bad day. I want them to see that it is okay to chase your joy. I want them to see that it is okay to live your truth.”

Mowry and Hardrict were together for over two decades after originally meeting on the set of Hollywood Horror. They married in April 2008, and later welcomed two children named Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO.

Back in Oct 2022, Mowry informed fans that she and Hardrict would be divorcing after 14 years together. She wrote, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

They finalized their divorce in April 2023 and continue to co-parent their two children.

