Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Have One Reason for Treating Prince Louis Differently Than His Siblings

It doesn’t matter what family you’re born into, because each sibling in the family falls into a certain role — including the royal family! As many loyal royal fans know, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids already have their own roles in the private family. The middle child Princess Charlotte is already a mini version of her mother, making sure the boys stay in line and follow protocol. Prince George remains the doting eldest, who’s already following closely in his father’s footsteps. And the youngest Prince Louis? Well, he’s sort of become an international treasure for his antics.

As a five-year-old, he’s way more expressive than other members of the family. While William and Kate reportedly give the same rules and signals for their kids to behave in the public eye, they’re reportedly a bit easier on their youngest — and for one reason!

It’s because he’s “the baby!”

A royal insider claimed to OK that the Prince and Princess of Wales inadvertently play favorites with Louis, saying, “William and Kate are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family. They don’t want to break his little spirit.”

“William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster,” they added.

They also talked about how Louis was taken away from an important ceremony during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, but the insider said: “They are like other parents with young children in this way. It does make them more relatable to the public.”

William and Kate have three children named George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

