Minnie Driver Claims Nicolas Cage Made This Moving Gesture for His Son’s Imaginary Friend

It seems fellow A-lister Minnie Driver had an adorable story up her sleeve that alleges Nicolas Cage is more of a doting father than anyone thought.

In an Instagram post made by the Instagram account @iamthirtyaf, they posted a series of tweets about Cage, with one claiming: “A month before our wedding, our hotel called and asked if we’d give up our wedding suite for a ‘celebrity’ who wanted to stay in it long term. We said no. On our wedding weekend, we saw Nicolas Cage walking around our hotel. Nic Cage tried to ruin my wedding, and that’s my story.”

However, under the now-archived comment section, per Page Six, the Good Will Hunting star commented on an alleged super-sweet tale about Cage. She said, “Was once on a plane with NC and his son and a seat had also been purchased for his son’s imaginary friend.”

Besides this interaction, the Managing Expectations author and Cage have no other ties to one another, both romantic and professional. And while his manager has reportedly denied both stories, but fans, who’ve followed Cage’s whimsical tales and purchases, are convinced Driver’s tale is the truth.

The Renfield star has three children in total. He shares his eldest son named Weston Coppola Cage, 32, with his ex Christina Fulton. He also shares a son named Kal-El, 17, with his ex-wife Alice Kim, and recently welcomed a daughter named August Francesca on Sept 7, 2022, with his wife Riko Shibata.

