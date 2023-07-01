Liv Tyler’s Super-Rare Pics of Her Children Show Her Daughter Lula Rosa Is Already Her Mini-Me

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Liv Tyler’s super-rare photoshoot from her son’s graduation has everyone’s heads spinning. Not only are they wondering where the time has gone, but fans can’t get over how much her son Milo and daughter Lula look just like their mother!

On June 30, the Stealing Beauty star shared a photo to her Instagram of her eldest son Milo’s graduation with the caption reading, “Milo the graduate !!!!!!!”

In this photo, we see Tyler with her eldest son Milo and daughter Lula, who are all smiling from ear to ear for Milo’s big academic day! And while we love all of their formal looks, we can’t get over how much Milo and Lula look exactly like their superstar mom! In fact, the top comment even reads: “Her daughter is her clone” (and we couldn’t agree more)!

Then, only a couple of moments later, she shared another adorable photo of two of her children with the heartfelt caption reading, “My 💗💗’s.”

Then we get a silly snapshot of Lula on her big brother’s shoulders, both of them looking like Tyler’s stylish lookalikes!

Tyler has three children. She shares a son named Milo William, 18, with ex-husband Royston Langdon. Later, she welcomed two children with her husband David Gardner: a son named Sailor Greene, 8, and a daughter named Lula Rose, 6.

Back in the late 2000s, Tyler took a break from acting and modeling to focus on motherhood, and in a rare interview with People, she called the experience “transformational.” She said, “Getting pregnant and caring for a baby gave me a confidence I’d never had before. I really felt I’d done something well, and I can’t say that about anything else in my life.”

