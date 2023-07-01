Al Pacino’s Newborn Son Already Has a Seriously Unique Tie to the Kardashian Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since the news broke that Al Pacino was expecting another baby at 83 years old (and with his 29-year-old partner Noor Alfallah), everyone has wanted to know the details. People wanted to know about Alfallah, how the couple met, and if Pacino was truly happy about being a father again. (Hint: he is, don’t worry!) But now, their son Roman is in this world and is probably living his best newborn life.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that little Roman, who’s only been in this world for less than a month and already has a unique connection to the Kardashian family.

According to Roman’s birth certificate obtained by RadarOnline, the Stand Up Guys star and Alfallah’s son was welcomed into the world at Cedars-Sinai Hospital at 1:41 AM and was delivered by the renowned Dr. Thais Aliabadi. If you’re a die-hard Kardashian fan, then you may already know this name.

Aliabadi previously delivered Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s babies!

Specifically, Aliabadi delivered Khloé and Tristan Thompson’s daughter True on April 12, 2018, and both of Kylie Jenner’s kids Stormi Webster and Aire Webster.

While some report conflicting timeframes on when Pacino and Alfallah first got together, sources told Page Six that their relationship truly started around early 2020. They said, “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

They’ve been together ever since and welcomed their son Roman on June 15, 2023.

