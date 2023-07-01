Tia Mowry’s Tearjerking Photos of Son Cree for His 12th Birthday Show the Growth She’s ‘Blessed to Witness’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry is shouting from the rooftops how much she loves her growing son Cree, and the words she left him in the caption are sure to bring a tear to your eye!

On June 28, the Sister Sister alum shared a series of heartwarming throwback photos of her son Cree in honor of his 12th birthday. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “I literally can’t believe Cree is 12 today 😭I remember being pregnant with him like it was yesterday, and now he is growing into a kind, generous, compassionate, independent, and smart young man that I am so proud to call my son.”

She added, “Every day, I am blessed to witness his natural curiosity and adventurous spirit, which I am sure will lead him to great opportunities and a life full of fun! I am just endlessly proud of him, and even though he tries to act grown, he’ll always be my baby! Love you Cree 💕.”

In the first photo, we start with a heartwarming snapshot of Mowry and her son when he was a wee tot, followed by a more recent pic of him in their garden and an adorable throwback video of him in his rowdy toddler days. We get another sweet throwback of baby Cree in her arms, followed by more recent photos of Cree with his uncle, sister, mama, and grandma — showing how truly loved he is!

We then end with a photo of him showing off his sneaker collection and one more adorable throwback of him as a little kid with his iconic blonde-highlighted curls.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic.

Cree is as loved as can be, and we hope he had the best birthday!

The Instant Mom star and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict have welcomed two children together named Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

In a previous interview with Ebony, Mowry said she wants to teach her children “about unconditional love. I want to teach [them] that love shouldn’t be earned. Love should be something that we, as humans, just provide. It doesn’t matter how rich you are, how poor you are, your color, your sexual orientation.”

