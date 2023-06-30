Andy Cohen’s Road Trip Woes Prove Parents Are Wrong No Matter What They Say

The best family memories are made on road trips — most of the time. But other times, the littlest things can derail (deroad?) you, leading to kids rolling their eyes in the backseat and parents suddenly realizing we aren’t as cool as we thought we were (at least in our kids’ eyes). Andy Cohen took his kids Ben, 4, and Lucy, 1, on a road trip, and he kept it real about how hard it can be for parents. Everything he said was wrong, and yeah, we’ve all been there!

In the first video posted to his Instagram Stories today, the Watch What Happens Live host is complaining about construction.

“Hey Ben, do you think it’s smart that they’re doing road construction on the Williamsburg Bridge on the Friday before July Fourth?” he asks his son, as he’s driving in the traffic.

From the backseat, Ben responds, “No.”

“No, I don’t either,” he said. “Why do you think they’re doing it?”

"Mmhmm," Ben answers, already seemingly over this conversation. "Yeah, I can't figure it out either," Cohen responds, forced to answer himself because his child is already bored with talking to his dad (uh, relatable!).

The next video is a jump scare — just nonstop screaming. Again, all parents can relate.

You can hear Lucy screaming and Ben trying to softly sing to her, which only makes it worse. Cohen looks distraught, then at one point says, “Ew, I think I smell those strawberries in the barf. Wow.”

Poor dad! Dealing with screaming and barf?! It is not his day.

Things seemed to have quieted down in the last video, which is the perfect time for Ben to have a meltdown, obviously.

“What?” Cohen asks his son.

“When are we going to be there?” Ben whines in the background.

“We’re going to be there in 26 minutes,” he responds. “It’s only been three and a half hours.”

It’s been a hard trip, so the Bravo TV host tries to lift his son up. “You’ve been such a champ, Ben.” But he was not happy about this, responding, “I’m not a champ.”

“Well, I mean, you’re a champion,” Cohen says.

“No, I’m not! I’m not a champion!” Ben exclaims.

Defeated, Cohen says, “OK, what are you?”

Ben answers, “Nothing, I’m just a little boy.”

“You are a little boy,” Cohen agrees, right as Ben cuts in, “I mean, I’m a big kid.”

But Cohen didn’t seem to hear the correction (rookie mistake), and went on, “You’re my favorite little boy, did you know that?” thinking he was saying something really nice.

Ben did not think so, responding, “I’m not a little boy!”

Cohen pivots quickly, “Oh OK, you just said you were —”

“I’m a big kid!” Ben says, cutting his dad off.

“OK, you’re my favorite big kid,” he says. But because parents can’t do anything right, Ben responds, “Stop telling me that.”

At this point, I don’t know how Cohen is able to keep his cool. It can be so frustrating trying to compliment your kids — or talk to them at all!

Cohen says, “OK, sorry. Twenty-five minutes … and we’ll be there.”

Poor guy! He needs to sip a margarita poolside while someone else watches the kids after that road trip! Summer vacations are just so much with little kids, aren’t they?

But as any parent of young kids knows, it’s not just road trips when you have to worry about fits. On a recent walk in New York City, Cohen talked about a recent fit thrown by Ben.

“My son just cried. Cried is actually a kind way of putting it,” Cohen said on his Instagram Stories, per PEOPLE. “My son just screamed bloody murder for three city blocks because he wanted a long-sleeve shirt and not a short-sleeve shirt.”

“So if you saw me in the Village, that’s what the issue was. It was not a child protective services moment, just so you know,” he continued.

It’s OK, Cohen — it happens to the best of us!

These Hollywood parents are an absolute hoot.

