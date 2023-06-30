Sharna Burgess is Obsessed With These Under-$20 Bath Toys For Her Son: ‘Bath Time for Him Last Night Was Lit’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bedtime routines can be enough of a struggle as it is, and throwing a bath into the mix is a risky endeavor. Yes, they were sneezed on at daycare. Yes, they somehow got every single thing they ate into their hair. Yes, they rolled around in the dirt and then tracked it into the house. Yes, yes, yes a bath is desperately needed.

But when bath night coincides with a bad day, the fear that running the water will result in a meltdown can be downright terrifying. And that’s just the beginning. Don’t even get us started on the teeth-brushing battle.

*Deep breath*

That’s why we are always looking for things to make bath time fun and enticing so that we can get that sweet potato mush out of their neck crevice and start the bedtime routine off on the right foot. So when we saw Sharna Burgess‘ Instagram story of her bathtub set up for her 11-month-old son Zane, we scrambled for a pen and a credit card.

“I will say that bathtime for him last night was lit,” the Dancing with the Stars pro said. “We were in here for probably a good 45 minutes if not more and he was having the best time.”

And the best part? They’re all under $20. Say less!

Related story The Best Kids' Clothing Sales to Shop This Weekend — Save Big on July 4th Styles at Carter's, Hanna Andersson, & More

This dinosaur bubble machine sticks to the side of the tub. All you need is some water, body wash, and batteries and this toy will work its magic. “It creates bubbles and then they like froth out of his mouth which was fascinating Zane,” Burgess said.

Zane clearly has a thing for dinos, because he also has this dinosaur sprinkler shower. There’s a hose at the bottom of the brontosaurus that pulls water from the bath. It then shoots out from the head. And honestly, we’re jealous we didn’t have one of these growing up.

Little Bado Electric Dinosaur Shower $17.98 Buy now

Of course, no tub would be complete without a set of “cogs and wheels” that the water can make move and flow through.

Zane — who Burgess shares with boyfriend Brian Austin Green — also has an under-the-sea-inspired anti-slip bath mat that spans the length of the tub so he can safely move from one toy to the next. We also like this similar one that comes with a “too hot indicator.” The starfish in the corner will change colors to show a thermometer if the bath water gets too hot.

Secopad Baby Bath Mat $19.99 Buy now

It’s not a toy, but we did spy with our little eye, the Skip Hop Moby Waterfall Bath Rinser. The contoured edge of the cup can be pressed against a baby’s forehead before washing shampoo out of their hair. It distributes water evenly and makes sure it stays out of their sensitive eyes. Because nothing ruins a bath quite like the stinging of bath products.