Sarah Levy Shares Heart-Melting Photo of Baby James for His First Birthday

Happy birthday, James Eugene! Sarah Levy’s baby James just turned 1 — and she shared a rare new picture of the little cutie to celebrate.

“My sweet, sweet Jamesy, today you are one,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love you more than I could’ve ever imagined.”

In the photo, the blonde, curly-haired James is sitting on the floor and wearing the cutest birthday romper. It’s striped blue and white with a big “1” patch, and a birthday cake with balloons patch. He’s staring at something on his leg — cake crumbs? Confetti? A popped balloon? — and looking so grown up!

“Awwwww happy birthday, little one 🥰,” one person commented.

“Mama love is free and fierce and beautiful. Congratulations!” another said.

"Happy Birthday, sweet baby James! 🧁🎈 And congrats on surviving the first year, mama! 🙂" someone else commented.

Levy shares James with husband Graham Outerbridge. They announced his birth last July, writing, “He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world.”

In Sept. 2022, the Schitt’s Creek alum revealed that she had a “peaceful” labor and delivery experience with baby James.

“My labor and delivery was so peaceful and felt really relaxed,” she told Babe Hatch. “I was able to connect with my husband and connect with our midwife and doctor. I listened to Kacey Musgraves. I’m so glad that’s what it was.”

Sarah Levy’s son, James, is soaking up the sunshine and living his best life in Bermuda!

Although the SurrealEstate star doesn’t often post pictures of her son, she did share a photo of their family vacation last month. James was dressed in a cute dinosaur hat while he looked out at the beach from his mom’s arms. “We came, we saw, we slathered SPF,” she captioned the photo.

What a sweet little boy!

