The Pioneer Woman’s Mommy & Me Clothing Line Is Floral Cottagecore Perfection & Pieces Start at Just $10

You probably know The Pioneer Woman because of what she brings to your kitchen. Salted caramel cheesecake squares, crispy air fryer pork chops, and a cookware line that sells like hot cakes. (Oh yeah, she makes those too). Well if you don’t already, you should also know Ree Drummond for what she can bring to your closet.

The Food Network star’s personal style is all about colorful florals and touches of whimsy, and that shines through in her new clothing line. She launched her Mommy and Me summer collection earlier this year, and some of her bestsellers are now marked down to as low as $10 at Walmart. Yup! For just 10 bucks a pop, you can be matching with your mini-me in one of Drummond’s flowy and ruffly designs that are perfect for summer. And perfect for photoshoots! Because come on, you know you want to snap a pic with your little twin.

And fear not! If floral isn’t your thing, there are also leafy and gingham styles. There are even some velvet options. And yes, that is making us break into a sweat just thinking about it, but now is the time to get fall essentials for a fraction of the price.

It’ll come as no surprise that mother-daughter duos are loving these “adorable” dresses that are “so soft and comfy.” There was just one surprise, and honestly, it’s our favorite kind of surprise when it comes to dresses. “I am so happy I got this dress!” a happy shopper said. “It is such a beautiful dress at an excellent value. I was surprised to discover it even has pockets!” POCKETS! Say less.

The Pioneer Woman Baby and Toddler Girls Round Neck Puff Sleeve Dress $10.98 Buy now

