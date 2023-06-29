Amy Schumer’s Funny New Photo Proves You Have To Be Prepared for Anything as a Mom

Amy Schumer’s son Gene is 4 years old, and he is already the ultimate prankster. The Inside Amy Schumer star shared the funny trick he played on her, and it’s honestly so relatable.

“Didn’t know I was swimming this day,” the comedian wrote on Instagram. In the photo, she’s wearing a blacks ports bra and maroon leggings on a deck, as her son pushes her off the edge into the water beyond.

She also wrote about it on her Instagram Stories, “A surprise dip served up by the child I made.”

Man, kids are the worst! You’re just minding your own business when they come around and push you in the lake. After all we’ve done for you?!

The post struck a chord with parents. “Motherhood summed up in one caption and picture 😂❤️🙏🏽🚀⚡. Buckle up!” one person wrote.

“It be ya own kids 😂😂😂😂,” someone else wrote.

The comedian shares Gene with husband Chris Fischer. In Feb. 2022, she wrote about the many contradictions of motherhood on Instagram.

“Being his mom is heaven on earth,” Amy wrote, “and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to.”

She added, “Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!”

Very true! Motherhood means you must be prepared for anything, no matter how cold or wet you might get. Schumer is doing a great job!

