Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rock Star Maternity Photos For Her & Travis Barker’s ‘Little Drummer Boy’

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing more photos from her rock ‘n’ roll-themed sex reveal with husband Travis Barker, and they’re giving all the rock star vibes for the little headbanging baby on the way.

Just days ago, the soon-to-be mom of four announced she and Barker will be welcoming a “little drummer boy” in a matter of months. She shared a sweet video of the sex reveal in which the Blink-182 drummer performed an enthusiastic drum roll ahead of cannons shooting blue streamers into the sky, signifying a baby boy is brewing in her belly.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.

The pregnant 44-year-old has since shared a collection of photos from the celebration, and the edgy aesthetic of the maternity shots perfectly captures Kardashian and Barker’s energy. The first batch of photos shared by the Poosh founder includes a variety of poolside pics of herself showing off her baby bump, as well as a few in which she and Barker are sweetly embracing.

The expecting mom is wearing a powder blue two-piece outfit that includes a sheer pair of pants and a long sleeve turtleneck dress-like garment with a hip-high leg slit and a black leather waistband that hugs the base of her bump. Kardashian paired the unique look with white open-toed heels, and she styled her short tresses in a sleek blowout curled in at the chin. Barker stuck to his alt-rock uniform of black pants, a white tank top, a black beanie, patent leather Doc Martins, and a chunky silver chain necklace.

A second Instagram carousel includes candid shots of the parents-to-be at their reveal party. Three photos show the Lemme founder sitting on her husband’s lap while he holds his drumsticks in front of her bump. In one shot, the couple has breathless smiles on their faces; in another, they’re serving face at the camera while oozing passion for one another, and a final photo captures a candid moment of the two joyously laughing.

There’s also an aesthetic close-up of the duo’s side profile from neck to mid-thigh, in which Kardashian has her hands folded atop her belly and Barker faces her with his hands placed at the base of her bump near her hips. The reality star appropriately captioned the photo dump, “little drummer boy coming soon.” Related story Pregnant Rumer Willis Absolutely Glowed at Her Family Baby Shower

While the couple has yet to announce their baby’s due date, they certainly have the world in a chokehold as we all eagerly await more pregnancy content — the expecting mama is a Kardashian, after all.

