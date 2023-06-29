These Portable Potty Seats for Kids Make Going in Public Less *Ahem* Crappy & They’re Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter how many times you try to get your toddler to pee before leaving the house — even if you somehow get them to sit on their training potty (we are obsessed with this one!) for five whole minutes — nothing will happen. They will only have to go as soon as your family is on the go. We all know that public toilets are ick, and even if you’re at a loved one’s house who has pristine porcelain, they probably don’t have a potty training seat handy. And so we love to keep a seat of our own with us, but that can be clunky and get yucky quickly.

And so when we found the Jool Baby Folding Travel Potty Seat and Travel Bag, we knew it would be a game changer. The portable (and again, foldable) seat is the perfect size for their little tush and works as well at home as it does out in public. After they go at Grandma’s house or the grocery store, just toss it back in the convenient and durable travel bag which lots of shoppers keep stocked with disinfectant wipes.

Jool Baby Folding Travel Potty Seat and Travel Bag $15 Buy now

The Jool Baby Folding Travel Potty Seat and Travel Bag fits most toilets and comes in both aqua and pink. Plus, eight suction cups keep it in place, and that’s something shoppers said their kids really appreciated.

“Our daughter LOVES her ‘new little baby potty seat,'” one Babylist shopper said. “She told me, ‘You no hold me, momma, I not fall in, I have my new little baby potty seat! I love my new little tiny baby potty seat!’ Direct quote.”

The seat, which folds into quarters, also has more than 13,000 glowing reviews on Amazon.

“This product is terrific for on-the-go use,” one person wrote. “We took a vacation with our twins while they were potty-training, and this thing was a sanity-saver!”

“Omg this is the best investment I have done so far to help with our 2-year-old’s potty training,” another said. “From a 13-hour flight to many hotel stays, she was happy to go in any public toilet or even on the airplane thanks to this potty seat. I literally took it to the hotel buffet with me because she tends to suddenly want to go during meals lol. It’s discreet and small.”

