Princess Anne Reminiscing About Daughter Zara Is Every Mom Who’s Ever Watched Her Child Compete

Princess Anne is giving major proud mum vibes, and every mom — royal and non-royal alike — will be able to relate.

On Wednesday, the 72-year-old royal attended the opening ceremony of the CHIO Equestrian Festival in Aachen, Germany, during which she gave a short speech to kick off the horse-riding event. “It really is a pleasure to be back in Aachen this evening,” the Princess Royal said, referencing her prior time spent in the area during the 2006 FEI World Equestrian Games.

Photo by JOCHEN LUEBKE/DDP/AFP via Getty Images.

Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall (née Phillips) not only competed in the ’06 event but became the Eventing World Champion after winning gold in the individual category and silver in the team competition. The royal joked, “It was, of course, a more tense situation the last time I was here, watching my daughter compete in her final show jumping round before becoming world champion. This is a lot easier,” she funnily added, nailing that intense, nerve-wracking feeling parents get when their child competes in … well, anything.

The Princess Royal was also present for Zara’s 2012 silver win in three-day eventing at the Olympics, and she was able to crown her daughter during the awards ceremony. Anne herself competed in the Olympics in 1976, becoming the first royal to do so.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

In addition to her mom’s equestrian career, Zara’s father, Captain Mark Phillips, also enjoyed success in horse-riding sports. His status as an Olympic gold medalist and World Champion-winning rider surely contributed to Zara’s love for horses, riding, and competing as well.

It’s no secret that Queen Elizabeth was also extremely passionate about horses — a love for all things equestrian must just be in the Windsor blood. Related story Prince William's Much-Hyped Trip to Aberdeen Didn't Go Exactly as the Palace Planned

Before you go, check out these celebrity kids who are obsessed with horses.

