Surprise Baby News! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcomed Baby No. 4 Via Surrogate

Congratulations to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on baby number four! The Cravings author secretly welcomed a little boy via surrogate this month, which she announced in a surprise post today.

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” Teigen wrote on Instagram today. “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

How sweet is that? Teigen also shared more details about her journey with IVF and surrogacy — and her lifelong longing for four children.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” she wrote. “As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me. We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous. My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing.

Teigen, who shares daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 5 months, and son Miles, 5, with husband John Legend, lost a baby boy named Jack in Oct. 2020, which inspired her to go through fertility.

"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own," she wrote, adding that she "personally blocked out" a lot of memories during that time. "But one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

Teigen and Legend reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021, asking about having two tandem surrogates “to bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins kinda?!”

But then, she realized after a therapy session that she wanted to try to carry a pregnancy one more time. “If it doesn’t work, we will be okay,” she wrote. “We’ve already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again.”

So she restarted the IVF process — “the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles” — and they made new embryos. They did a transfer, and she became pregnant with Esti. “We were so happy to learn it worked,” she wrote.

But at the same time, they still wanted to move forward with the surrogacy process. They met “the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra.”

Teigen said, “I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.”

Unfortunately, the first embryo they tried with Alexandra didn’t survive. But she went through surgeries to clear scar tissue and more to get ready for another try.

“Not wanting to rush the process, we took a breath and … were just patient,” Teigen recalled. “I laid around, enjoying the first trimester of my pregnancy, with of course a little bit of fear that isn’t any different from any other expecting couple. As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy. We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.”

She added, “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

She also shared three pictures, one of her kissing her surrogate’s stomach, one of her and Legend holding baby Wren, and one of baby Wren sleeping with the most gorgeous head of messy black hair.

People took to the comments to share their love for the sweet story.

“😭😭😭😭 Thanks for making me cry at work but this is the BEST story. So happy for your family ❤️,” one person wrote.

Another said, “😭😭 not me over here crying over my salad. Congratulations!♥️🩵”

We are so happy for the new — surprise — family of six!

