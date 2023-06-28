Rumer Willis Has Our Hearts Melting With a Wholesome Update on Baby Louetta

Rumer Willis is basking in every second of infant bliss with her 2-month-old daughter, Louetta.

Posting a wholesome update on her Instagram Story, the 34-year-old shared a few snapshots of a milestone day in her baby’s life: the 2-month doctor check-up. One photo shows Willis’ beau, Derek Richard Thomas, holding a Nuna car seat in which their daughter is resting. While riding in an elevator to the physician’s office, Thomas is the picture of a relaxed, albeit tired, new dad.

Holding a coffee cup in one hand and the baby carrier in the other, the musician looked stylish in black pants, a slightly unbuttoned cream-colored shirt, and Rayban sunglasses. Willis playfully captioned the photo, “Baby Daddy looking like a snack….🌮”

Once the trio was shown to an examination room, The House Bunny actress snapped another photo. Showing little Louetta’s body peeking out from her Nuna carrier as it rested on the hardwood floor of the doctor’s office, Willis wrote, “Took our girl for her 2 month check up!” Still in total disbelief at her daughter’s presence, the new mom added, “I can’t believe she’s mine.”

The couple welcomed their first child in April 2023. Willis announced her arrival on Instagram with a series of sweet photos captioned, “✨ Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic 🌱.” Enamored by her newborn, the Dancing with the Stars champion added, “You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

In May 2023, Willis posted another update, echoing her dreamlike infatuation with her baby girl. Sharing additional photos of her home birth, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star reverently wrote, “I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life. You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way.”

She continued her heartfelt letter to her daughter, writing, “I feel like I have always known you and you me. You are the most beautiful creature I have ever met. I still wake up every morning and can’t believe you are mine.” Willis’ pregnancy, birth story, and first months of motherhood have been a magical journey, and we’re honored to be able to watch the 34-year-old flourish as a mom while her precious daughter grows up.

