Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shared the Most Angelic Snapshot Featuring Her ‘Favorite Human Being’

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just shouted out her “favorite human being,” and the photo is too sweet to miss!

On June 24, the Mad Max: Fury Road star shared a series of photos honoring her son Jack’s sixth birthday. She shared the sweet photo to her Instagram story, first starting with a black and white snapshot of her kissing him as a newborn with the caption, “Happy birthday to my favorite human being! Jack 🤍.”

Then the photos and videos obtained by People go on with a video of Jack dancing in the passenger seat with his papa Jason Statham.

From already being a skilled little dancer to his mama’s sweet angel, we know Jack is so loved (and probably had his best birthday yet)!

Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Statham have been together since 2010, soon after meeting at a party in London. They later got engaged back in early 2016, and now have two children together: a son named Jack Oscar, 6, and a daughter named Isabella James, 1.

In a rare interview, she revealed to Net-A-Porter that being a mom changed her identity. “I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life,” she said. “And now in my 30s, my confidence is so much [greater], and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded.”

Happy belated birthday Jack!

